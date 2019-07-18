Segura (heel) will start at shortstop and bat second Thursday against the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura returns to the starting nine after spending the past two games on the bench while he managed a bruised left heel. The Phillies' decision to deploy Segura in a pinch-hitting role in Wednesday's loss hinted that the organization never viewed his heel issue as a major concern.

