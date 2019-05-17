Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in an 11-3 loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Hitting third for the first time this season worked pretty well for Segura, who switched spots in the order with Bryce Harper before Thursday. The Phillies made the change in the hopes of igniting Harper's bat. Although he doesn't have a ton of home-run power for a No. 3 hitter, Segura is experiencing a fine season, slashing .312/.349/.486. He also has four home runs, 19 RBI, 26 runs and two steals in 138 at-bats.