Segura went 2-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Miami.

Segura took a Braxton Garrett slider deep to left to extend the Phillies' lead to two in the fourth inning. The second baseman has now recorded hits in his last two games, a welcome sign after he began hitless in his first two games since returning from the IL. Segura appears to have returned to form and is poised to provide a strong batting average and meaningful counting stats the rest of the way hitting in the middle of the Philadelphia lineup.