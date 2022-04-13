Segura experienced some numbness in his hand after being hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Mets, but he felt better after leaving the game and believes he could play Thursday versus the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The fact Segura briefly dealt with some numbness isn't a great sign, but it doesn't appear he's much the worse for wear. Still, the Phillies could hold him out of the lineup Thursday as a precaution, and the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day.