Segura (hand) will bat sixth and play third base in Friday's season opener against the Marlins.

There was at least some minor concern regarding Segura's readiness late in camp after he left Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. He's evidently been cleared to play and should fill close to an everyday role at the start of the season, though he'll need to hit better than his .280/.323/.420 slash line (good for just a 92 wRC+) from his Phillies' debut last year if he's to remain an everyday player now that the arrival of Didi Gregorius has bumped him to third base. Highly-rated prospect Alec Bohm stands ready to claim at-bats at the hot corner at some point this season, which could force Segura to compete for time elsewhere.