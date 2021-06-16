Segura (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Girardi had expressed doubt in Segura's ability to return within a few days, and the shortstop will indeed miss no fewer than ten with the left groin strain. The injury comes at a brutal time for Segura, who has hit .373 in his last 12 games. Nick Maton was recalled Wednesday to help fill the infield void left by Segura's absence.