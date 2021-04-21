Segura was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right quadriceps strain, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura exited Tuesday's game against San Francisco due to the injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the injured list as early as May 1, but it's not clear whether he'll be healthy enough to do so. Brad Miller will start at second base against the Giants on Wednesday, while Scott Kingery was recalled in a corresponding move.