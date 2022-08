Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott getting the afternoon off with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the hill for the Reds and with Kyle Schwarber (calf) still out of the lineup, Segura will step into the leadoff role for the 12th time this season. Segura gets the assignment after going 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win.