Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.