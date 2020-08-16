Segura was removed in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Segura appeared to awkwardly step on first base while he beat out an infield single in the inning, prompting the Phillies to summon Neil Walker from the bench to pinch run for him. The Phillies should shed more light on the nature of Segura's injury later Sunday, but for now, he can viewed as day-to-day heading into the team's two-game set in Boston that begins Tuesday.