Phillies' Jean Segura: Mercifully ends 14-inning contest
Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
With the score tied 1-1 in the 14th inning, Segura took matters into his own hands and launched a two-run blast to left field. The Phillies managed to close things out in the bottom of the inning without issue. The 29-year-old shortstop turned in a solid weekend at the dish, collecting five hits, including two extra-base hits, during a three-game showdown with Miami.
More News
