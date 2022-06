The Phillies transferred Segura (finger) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura's move to the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Yairo Munoz, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The transaction doesn't affect Segura's timeline for rejoining the Phillies; he was already expected to miss 10-to-12 weeks after undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a fractured right index finger.