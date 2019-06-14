Phillies' Jean Segura: Moves up to leadoff spot
Segura will lead off Friday against the Braves.
Segura has hit exclusively second or third for the Phillies this season, though he clearly has the skills to be a leadoff man. He's stolen at least 20 bases in each of the previous six seasons and recorded an on-base percentage of at least .340 in each of the last three. Both numbers are slightly down this year, as he's stolen just four bases and has a .284/.331/.453 slash line, but he should still be able to fill the role competently and could now be given the green light to run more frequently.
