Segura will lead off Friday against the Braves.

Segura has hit exclusively second or third for the Phillies this season, though he clearly has the skills to be a leadoff man. He's stolen at least 20 bases in each of the previous six seasons and recorded an on-base percentage of at least .340 in each of the last three. Both numbers are slightly down this year, as he's stolen just four bases and has a .284/.331/.453 slash line, but he should still be able to fill the role competently and could now be given the green light to run more frequently.

