Phillies' Jean Segura: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Segura (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Segura will miss the series opener against the Red Sox after he was forced to exit Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury. Scott Kingery will take over at second base in Segura's absence.
