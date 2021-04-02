Segura went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base Thursday against Atlanta.

Segura played hero in the bottom of the 10th inning, as he chopped a base hit down the third-base line to drive in the game-winning run. Perhaps more noteworthy was Segura's activity on the basepaths, as he swiped second base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning. He stole only two bases on four attempts in 2020, but if he remains active on the basepaths this year, it will significantly boost his fantasy profile.