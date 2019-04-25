Segura (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura is expected to rejoin the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Marlins after a minimum stay on the shelf. The shortstop appeared in 16 games prior to landing on the IL, slashing .328/.384/.478 with one homer and one stolen base in those contests.