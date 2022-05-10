Segura went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

Facing the team that traded him to the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season, Segura opened the scoring in the top of the second inning by launching a solo shot off Chris Flexen to kick off the rout. Segura has gone yard in back-to-back games and reeled off four straight multi-hit performances as part of a seven-game hitting streak, boosting his slash line on the year to .293/.343/.446 with four homers, one steal, 10 RBI and 12 runs through 24 contests.