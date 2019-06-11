Segura went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 13-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

He took Taylor Clarke deep in the first inning -- one of an MLB-record 13 homers the two teams launched on the night -- then reached on a fielder's choice, swiped second and scored in the third. Segura's now slashing .291/.339/.463 on the year with six homers, a somewhat disappointing four steals, 27 RBI and 41 runs in 56 games.