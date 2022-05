Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

The steal was Segura's sixth of the year, but five of them have come in his last 11 games. The veteran infielder is slashing a blistering .357/.400/.557 through 19 games in May with four homers, 12 runs and 12 RBI in addition to his recent production on the basepaths.