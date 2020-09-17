Segura went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday as the Phillies fell to the Mets 5-4.

Segura was perfect at the plate Wednesday as he registered his second four-hit effort of the season. His night was highlighted by a line drive solo home run that barely cleared the fence in left to extend the Phillies' lead to 4-0 in the third. Wednesday's effort ended a three-game hitless streak for Segura, raising his slash line to .268/.347/.427 with six home runs, 21 RBI and 25 runs scored in 44 games this season.