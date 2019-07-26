Segura (heel) is starting at shortstopp and batting second Friday versus the Braves.

Segura was held out of the lineup the last two games after exiting Sunday's contest with heel soreness, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener. The 29-year-old is off to a slow start in the second half with a .515 OPS in 32 at-bats.

