Segura (personal) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Segura left the team prior to Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mets and didn't make the trip to Cincinnati with the big club after learning about the death of his grandmother. The shortstop reportedly flew to the Dominican Republic to be with his family, so it wouldn't be surprising if he missed most -- if not all -- of the four-game set with the Reds. Segura's absence will allow Brad Miller to pick up a second straight start at third base while Scott Kingery moves over to shortstop.