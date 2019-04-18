Phillies' Jean Segura: Remains out Thursday
Segura (hamstring) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura tested out his hamstring prior to Thursday's series opener but didn't feel well enough to rejoin the starting lineup. This isn't overly surprising, as the shortstop said he initially expected to miss 3-to-4 days after suffering the injury Tuesday. Manager Gabe Kapler added that Segura could be out "the next couple days," per Breen, though there has been no indication that he will require an IL stint. Scott Kingery will continue to start at shortstop until Segura is ready to return.
