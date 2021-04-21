Segura exited Tuesday's game against the Giants with a strained right quadriceps, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 31-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's contest after leaving the field with the athletic trainer following his groundout to close the third inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprise to see Segura be held out of Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.
More News
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Swats first homer•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Notches Opening Day walk-off hit•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Batting seventh on Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Labeled primary second baseman•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Drives in two runs•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Swats seventh homer•