Segura exited Tuesday's game against the Giants with a strained right quadriceps, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 31-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's contest after leaving the field with the athletic trainer following his groundout to close the third inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprise to see Segura be held out of Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.