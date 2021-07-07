Segura went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs.

The second baseman played the table-setter role quite well Tuesday, and he was brought home each time he got on base. Segura added a two-RBI single in the seventh inning. He's gone 9-for-28 (.321) in seven games since he returned from a groin injury. The 31-year-old is slashing a strong .330/.383/.456 in 235 plate appearances, but he's added only three home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases.