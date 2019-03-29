Phillies' Jean Segura: Scores twice in Phillies debut
Segura went 2-for-4 with two infield singles and scored a pair of runs as the Phillies beat the Braves on Thursday.
As expected, Segura hit second in the order and found himself in the middle of a pair of rallies by the Phillies' revamped lineup. He led off the fourth inning with a single, using his speed to beat out a throw from shortstop Dansby Swanson, and was eventually driven in four batters later by Odubel Herrera. In the seventh inning, he reached first on a chopper to pitcher Luke Jackson and was driven in by Rhys Hoskins' grand slam.
