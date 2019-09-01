Segura was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets after receiving news regarding the death of his grandmother, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura is apparently en route to the Dominican Republic to spend time with his grieving family, so the Phillies could end up placing him on the bereavement list Monday with the expectation that he'll miss multiple games. The Phillies added Brad Miller to Sunday's lineup in place of Segura, with Scott Kingery shifting over from third base to shortstop as a result.