Segura was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays due to an illness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies don't believe Segura's illness is anything significant, so he'll presumably re-enter the lineup within the next few days. Alec Bohm will step in for Segura at third base, the position the 29-year-old is expected to play on a full-time basis in 2020.