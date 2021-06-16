Manager Joe Girardi said after Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers that Segura was removed in the ninth inning due to a left groin strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "I'm not so confident that's day to day," Girardi said, regarding Segura's injury.

Beyond ruling Segura out for Wednesday's series finale, Girardi didn't explicitly say that the infielder would miss additional time, but the manager's comments would seemingly point to Segura landing on the 10-day injured list. Segura went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's contest before exiting when he came up limping down the baseline while attempting to beat out a throw after grounding out to first base. The lower-body injury is Segura's second of the season, as the 31-year-old previously missed 15 games in late April and early May with a quadriceps strain. The Phillies could turn to Brad Miller, Luke Williams or Triple-A Lehigh Valley infielder Nick Maton to pick up regular starts at second base if Segura moves to the IL once again.