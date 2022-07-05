Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
