Phillies' Jean Segura: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Segura is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, according to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Segura has not sat much since returning from the injured list in early August, but he will get a day off after making 18 straight starts. Nick Maton will cover the keystone Sunday for the Phillies.
