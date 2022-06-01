Segura (finger) is expected to miss approximately 10-12 weeks, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Segura was placed on the injured list with a fractured right index finger Wednesday, and the injury is significant enough that he'll likely be sidelined until at least August. The 32-year-old slashed .275/.324/.407 with six homers, 22 runs, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases over 44 games to begin the season, but Johan Camargo, Bryson Stott and Nick Maton should compete for playing time at second base while Segura is sidelined.