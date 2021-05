Segura (quadriceps) will travel with the Phillies during their road trip that begins Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura has been out for over two weeks due to a right quadriceps strain, but he began a rehab assignment Tuesday. The Phillies haven't indicated which day Segura could be activated, but he could return to the lineup as early as Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.