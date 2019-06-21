Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Segura took Matt Grace deep in the fifth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He was dropped to fifth in the order for Thursday's contest -- the lowest in the lineup he's appeared all season -- and responded with his second home run of June. He's now hitting .269/.320/.435 across 282 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories