Segura will bat second and start at shortstop Sunday against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Though he's gone hitless through the first two games of the series, Segura looks locked into the second spot in the lineup at this point. He'll be making his 16th consecutive start out of that position and is slashing .284/.331/.433 with five steals and seven home runs over 268 at-bats as the No. 2 hitter this season.