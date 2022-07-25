Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Segura (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura is coming along quicker than expected in his recovery from his early June surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, a procedure that was expected to keep him sidelined for 10-to-12 weeks. Though initial projections called for Segura to remain out until mid-August or early September, he now looks like he could be ready to go when first eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Aug. 2. The Phillies will wait and see how Segura looks during his rehab stint at Lehigh Valley over the next few days before re-evaluating his situation early next week.
