Segura went 1-for-2 with one double, one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Segura tallied a double off righty reliever Chase De Jong in the fifth. In his last 12 games, the second baseman has recorded 13 hits in 39 at-bats; however, he has only two extra-base hits during that span. In addition, the 32-year-old has not struck out much in his last 10 games with only four in 30 at-bats.