Segura was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after leaving Sunday's game against the Braves, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It initially looked like a knee issue for Segura, who sustained the injury on a tag play at second base on Ronald Acuna's stolen base attempt. The 29-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to help his recovery before missing any additional time. According to Breen, manager Gabe Kapler said the team doesn't have any long-term concerns regarding the injury.