Segura underwent X-rays after leaving Tuesday's game against the Giants and was diagnosed with a fractured right index finger, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura suffered the injury while attempting bunt during the seventh inning, and he was unable to finish the plate appearance. The 32-year-old will undergo a CT scan Wednesday, but it's safe to assume he'll be sidelined for at least a couple weeks. Bryson Stott and Johan Camargo should handle most of the work in the middle infield until Didi Gregorius (knee), who began a rehab assignment Tuesday, can return from the injured list.