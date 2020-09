Segura went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-1 loss to the Nationals during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He then went 1-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap. While Segura's .269 batting average and two steals through 50 games might seem disappointing, the 30-year-old's .357 OBP and .440 SLG would be his highest marks since 2016, and his seven homers, 23 RBI and 27 runs have provided solid fantasy value.