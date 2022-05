Segura went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-7 win against the Dodgers.

Segura's second-inning double extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and he subsequently stole third base before coming home on a Kyle Schwarber single. During the hitting streak, the veteran infielder is slashing .457/.525/.743 with three homers, six RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases.