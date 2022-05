Segura went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in a 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Segura laced singles in the second and eighth innings and stole both second and third base following the latter. After logging only one theft in April, the 32-year-old has stolen seven bases in May to pull into a tie for 10th in MLB and is already one shy of his total from 2021. Segura's .281/.331/.419 slash line is nearly identical to his .285/.330/.410 marks for his career.