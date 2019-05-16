Phillies' Jean Segura: Switches spots in order with Harper
Segura will start at shortstop and bat third Thursday against the Brewers.
Segura has batted out of the two hole in each of his previous 32 starts this season, supplying a stellar .313/.352/.470 batting line in the process. The decision to move Segura down a spot in the order has less to do with him than it does Bryce Harper, who is hitting .149 since April 22 while striking out in 34.1 percent of his plate appearances. The Phillies hope slotting Harper between Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura will help spark Harper's bat, and in turn, result in more run-producing chances of Segura and cleanup hitter Rhys Hoskins.
