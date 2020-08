Segura went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's 12-10 loss to Atlanta.

Segura got aboard with a single in the third inning and came around to score on a Didi Gregorius triple. In the fourth, Segura's single plated Rhys Hoskins. The 30-year-old Segura is batting .256/.337/.411 with four homers, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 25 games.