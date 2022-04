Segura (hand) felt good after taking batting practice Saturday and thinks he could play Sunday against Miami, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Segura left Wednesday's game against the Mets after getting hit by a pitch in the hand and hasn't returned to action since. The fact that the Phillies have avoided placing him on the injured list suggests he could be back soon. His own optimism suggests the same, though it's worth noting he also said he believed he could play Thursday.