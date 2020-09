Segura (triceps) is unlikely to be available for either of Friday's games against the Blue Jays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Segura was drilled by a pitch Thursday evening against the Mets, and it appears the injury is significant enough to keep him out of Friday's doubleheader. With Scott Kingery (undisclosed) also banged up, there's a good chance Phil Gosselin will get a chance to fill in at second base.