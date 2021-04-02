Segura went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base Thursday against the Braves.

Segura played hero in the bottom of the 10th inning, as he chopped a base hit down the third base line to drive in the game-winning run. Perhaps more noteworthy was Segura's activity on the basepaths, as he swiped second base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning. He stole only two bases on four attempts in 2020, but if he remains active on the basepaths it will significantly boost his fantasy profile.