Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Activated from DL
Eickhoff (lat) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Eickhoff is back with the Phillies after missing the first five months of the season with a lingering lat strain. The right-hander made six minor-league rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the big club, posting a 2.55 ERA across 24.2 innings over those outings. He's expected to work in a long-relief role down the stretch. Ben Lively was designated for assignment to clear a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Activation expected Monday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for Saturday callup•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Produces strong rehab start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Tingling sensation lingering•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Two Triple-A starts planned•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...