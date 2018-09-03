Eickhoff (lat) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Eickhoff is back with the Phillies after missing the first five months of the season with a lingering lat strain. The right-hander made six minor-league rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the big club, posting a 2.55 ERA across 24.2 innings over those outings. He's expected to work in a long-relief role down the stretch. Ben Lively was designated for assignment to clear a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories