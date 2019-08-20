Eickhoff (biceps) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

He gave up 11 earned runs in 12.1 innings (five appearances) on his rehab assignment, so the Phillies aren't quite ready to give him another look in the majors. Eickhoff should join the big-league bullpen in September.

