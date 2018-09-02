Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Activation expected Monday
Eickhoff (lat) said that he expects to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of Monday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff spent all of August on a minor-league rehab assignment, making six starts in total and most recently covering five innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Rather than bringing Eickhoff off the DL when rosters expanded Saturday, the Phillies have opted to wait a couple days to make the move since the right-hander wouldn't be available so soon after the rehab start. Though all 65 of his career appearances with Philadelphia have come as a starter, Eickhoff is expected to transition into a long-relief role upon rejoining the big club.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for Saturday callup•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Produces strong rehab start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Tingling sensation lingering•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Two Triple-A starts planned•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Restarts rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...