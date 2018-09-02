Eickhoff (lat) said that he expects to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of Monday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff spent all of August on a minor-league rehab assignment, making six starts in total and most recently covering five innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Rather than bringing Eickhoff off the DL when rosters expanded Saturday, the Phillies have opted to wait a couple days to make the move since the right-hander wouldn't be available so soon after the rehab start. Though all 65 of his career appearances with Philadelphia have come as a starter, Eickhoff is expected to transition into a long-relief role upon rejoining the big club.